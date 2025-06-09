The under Rs10 lakh car segment is a major focus for manufacturers due to its high sales potential. Attractive pricing makes it popular among first-time buyers and those upgrading from smaller hatchbacks. Hyundai, Nissan, Tata, and Renault will launch new models in this segment this year. Here's a look at the upcoming compact cars under Rs 10 lakh in India.

Renault Kiger Facelift

Renault will introduce the Kiger facelift this year, expected to go on sale during the festive season. The updated model will feature a revised design, including new headlamps, bumpers, taillights, and alloy wheels. Renault's new logo may also debut with the Kiger facelift in India. Minor changes to the dashboard layout and new features are expected in the cabin. The current 1.0-liter NA petrol and 1.0-liter turbo petrol engines will continue.

Next-Gen Hyundai Venue

Hyundai is preparing to launch the next-generation Venue in India. Expected later this year, the compact SUV has been spotted testing multiple times. The second-generation Venue will get a new exterior design, with the front fascia inspired by the Creta. A new interior layout and updated features are likely. The existing 1.2-liter petrol, 1.0-liter T-GDi petrol, and 1.5-liter CRDi diesel engines will continue.

New Nissan 7-Seater Compact MPV

Nissan has confirmed a new seven-seater MPV for the Indian market. Launching in the 2025-2026 financial year, it will share its underpinnings with the Renault Triber (CMF-A platform). A teaser reveals unique styling, appearing modern and upmarket. The three-row compact MPV will likely use the familiar 1.0-liter 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 72 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox.

Tata Punch Facelift

Since the Punch EV's launch, there's been speculation about the Punch ICE facelift. The facelifted Punch ICE version is expected to share the exterior design of the new Punch EV, likely extending to the interior as well. It might receive a 10.25-inch infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster. The Punch facelift will likely offer a CNG fuel option alongside the existing 1.2-liter petrol engine.