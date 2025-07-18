The Range Rover Velar Autobiography has been launched in India. This luxury SUV boasts opulent features and cutting-edge technology. It's available in both petrol and diesel engine options.

Jaguar Land Rover has launched the new Range Rover Velar Autobiography variant in India. The starting price for the Range Rover Velar Autobiography is Rs 89.90 lakh. This variant is approximately Rs 5 lakh more expensive than the Velar's Dynamic SE variant.

Range Rover Velar Autobiography: Features and Specifications

The Range Rover Velar Autobiography now includes more amazing features to enhance the passenger experience. These include a sliding panoramic roof, fully leather seats, a suede fabric roof cover, and a Meridian 3D surround sound system. The front seats are electrically adjustable in 20 ways and also have a massage facility. The rear seats can also be electrically reclined. In addition, there are features like adjustable ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, and an air purification system.

Talking about the car's look, it features Range Rover's signature floating roof, distinctive door handles, and Pixel LED headlights. It also has 20-inch satin dark grey alloy wheels with burnished copper decoration and a black roof. This makes it more stylish.

In terms of technology, it also includes features like a 3D surround camera, Terrain Response-2, electronic air suspension, wade sensing, and adaptive cruise control. The Range Rover Autobiography comes in two engine options. It has a P250 petrol engine that delivers 247 bhp of power and 365 Nm of torque. In addition, there is a D200 diesel engine with mild-hybrid technology that delivers 201 bhp of power and 430 Nm of torque. Overall, this car is a great combination of style, luxury, and advanced technology.

Ryan Miller, Global Product and Services Director for Range Rover, said that the Range Rover Velar is a special model and has made a significant contribution to our growth in India. He stated that the Autobiography edition is a great example of refinement and that everything has been carefully designed to ensure that this vehicle provides a comfortable journey.