    BMW X7 to Land Rover Range Rover: Top 5 luxury SUVs under Rs 5 crore in India

    Discover the top 5 luxury SUVs available in India for under Rs 5 crore, featuring renowned brands like Bentley, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, and Land Rover. These SUVs offer a blend of opulence, performance, and exclusivity for discerning buyers.

    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 2:20 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 2:20 PM IST

    Due to its road presence, comfort, and luxury, SUVs are a popular option among Indian consumers. There are a variety of SUV alternatives available, depending on the available budget and level of luxury. Recently, Land Rover unveiled the Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition, which is only available in 12 pieces, while BMW Group India unveiled the X7 Signature Edition. Both of these vehicles provide performance and an opulent interior experience, and they are both priced under Rs 5 crore.

    However, there are other high-end SUVs on the market in India at the moment besides the BMW X7 Signature Edition and Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition. The top five SUVs available in India for less than Rs 5 crore are as follows:

    Let's examine the top five luxury SUVs in India that cost less than Rs 5 crore.

    article_image2

    1. Bentley Bentayga

    The Bentley Bentayga is the first high-end SUV on the list. Its platform is shared with the Audi Q8, Lamborghini Urus, and Porsche Cayenne. In India, the Bentley Bentayga is propelled by a V8 gasoline engine and offers clients customizable choices. In India, the V8 version of the Bentley Bentayga begins at Rs 4.10 crore (ex-showroom).

    article_image3

    2. BMW X7

    The next vehicle is high-end SUV is the BMW X7, which is once more made in Germany. The BMW X7 Signature Edition has just introduced in India. The 3.0-liter gasoline and 3.0-liter diesel engines power the six-seater luxury SUV known as the X7. The BMW X7 combines engine performance with an opulent and pleasant atmosphere. The xDrive40i M Sport version of the BMW X7 begins at Rs 1.34 crore (ex-showroom).

    article_image4

    3. Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

    The Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS is the next high-end SUV on the list. It is the most opulent variant of the GLS SUV, with four seats and several client customization choices. In India, there is just one version of the GLS 600 Maybach available, and it has a V8 gasoline engine. The Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS is priced at Rs 3.35 crore (ex-showroom) starting.

    article_image5

    4. Lexus LX

    The Lexus LX is a full-size luxury SUV with a dependable diesel engine, enormous proportions, and road presence. The LX 500d is the only diesel engine choice available for the Lexus LX. A 3.3-liter V6 diesel engine is available. The Lexus LX is priced at Rs 2.82 crore (ex-showroom) starting.

    article_image6

    5. Land Rover Range Rover

    It is the flagship SUV in Range Rovers' series, providing clients with luxury and respectable performance. The Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition, which costs Rs 5 crore, was just introduced in India. Celebrities and business owners alike like the Range Rover. This SUV is powered by a 3.0-liter gasoline engine and a diesel engine. The Range Rover's starting price, ex-showroom, is Rs 2.38 crore.

