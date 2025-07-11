2025 Range Rover SV Black is here — 5 reasons it’s a dark delight
The 2025 Range Rover SV Black Edition boasts an all-black exterior, refined interior, sustainable tyres, Sensory Floor technology, and a powerful engine. These five key features elevate SV Black to collector status, making it like no other.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
5 ways the 2025 Range Rover SV Black redefines luxury
For those who prefer their luxury wrapped in mystery, the 2025 Range Rover SV Black Edition delivers in style. With a deep black exterior, elite features, and an unmistakably premium vibe, this is a Range Rover like no other. Here are five changes that elevate the SV Black to collector status.
All black exterior
The SV Black stands out because to its consistent exterior Narvik Gloss Black paint. This includes components that have been blackened out, such the brake callipers, 23-inch alloy wheels, front grille, and bonnet writing. A discreet design element at the back is a black ceramic SV roundel. Together, these modifications give the Range Rover's recognisable design a darker, more understated look.
Interior sets it apart
In order to provide a cleaner appearance, the SV Black's interior has new Ebony Near-Aniline leather upholstery with less stitching and simpler seat panels. The cabin has Moonlight Chrome accents at strategic touchpoints, satin black ceramic finishes, and black wood veneers. These materials are chosen to preserve the brand's customary commitment to craftsmanship while enhancing the model's muted and consistent appearance.
Tyres' material
New Pirelli P Zero tyres composed of more than 70% sustainable materials will be available for the SV Black (and other Range Rover variants) starting in late 2025. These consist of silica made from rice husks, recyclable steel, and natural rubber with an FSC certification.
This tyre innovation is a first for the industry and supports continuous initiatives to lessen the environmental impact of high-performance automobiles.
Sensory technology
The first Range Rover to come equipped with Sensory Floor technology as standard is the SV Black. Vibration transducers in the floor mats enable users to physically experience music and preprogrammed vibrations in conjunction with the current Body-and-Soul-Seat (BASS) system. 'Calm' and 'Invigorating' are two of the six preset wellness modes that are designed to promote alertness or relaxation while travelling. Only SV models with a long wheelbase may use this technology.
Availability
The Range Rover SV Black will have its world premiere during the Goodwood Festival of Speed, which will take place from July 10–13, 2025. Depending on the version, the car will have seats for four or five people and come in regular or long-wheelbase models. Like earlier SV models in the Range Rover lineup, all versions will be powered by a 606.5 horsepower V8 petrol engine.