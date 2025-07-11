Image Credit : Range Rover | X

The first Range Rover to come equipped with Sensory Floor technology as standard is the SV Black. Vibration transducers in the floor mats enable users to physically experience music and preprogrammed vibrations in conjunction with the current Body-and-Soul-Seat (BASS) system. 'Calm' and 'Invigorating' are two of the six preset wellness modes that are designed to promote alertness or relaxation while travelling. Only SV models with a long wheelbase may use this technology.

Availability

The Range Rover SV Black will have its world premiere during the Goodwood Festival of Speed, which will take place from July 10–13, 2025. Depending on the version, the car will have seats for four or five people and come in regular or long-wheelbase models. Like earlier SV models in the Range Rover lineup, all versions will be powered by a 606.5 horsepower V8 petrol engine.