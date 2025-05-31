Pankaj Tripathi has been appointed as the new brand ambassador for Hyundai Motor India. The company aims to connect more deeply with Indian consumers and enhance brand reliability.

South Korean car brand Hyundai Motor India has appointed renowned actor Pankaj Tripathi as its new brand ambassador. The company aims to connect more deeply with Indian consumers and make the brand more trustworthy and relatable by associating with a personality like Pankaj Tripathi. Known for his diverse performances and strong screen presence, Tripathi is expected to represent the brand's image of reliability, authenticity, and broad appeal across diverse demographics in India.

Pankaj Tripathi pointed out that his first car was a Hyundai, indicating a personal connection with the brand. Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India, welcomed Pankaj Tripathi to the Hyundai family. He stated that Tripathi's personality aligns with their brand ethos and expressed confidence that he would help them connect with customers.

Hyundai has completed 29 years in India. On this occasion, the company announced that it has sold over 1.27 crore vehicles in India so far, of which 3.7 million have been exported. This figure makes Hyundai the largest exporter in India. The company is currently preparing to set up a new factory in Talegaon, Maharashtra. This plant will start operations from the last quarter of 2025. In addition, the company has also invested Rs 1,500 crore to renovate the Chennai plant. Reports suggest that Hyundai's new strategy is an attempt to give the brand a 'people-friendly and reliable' face. The company is confident that through the collaboration with an actor like Pankaj Tripathi, it can connect directly with people and create an emotional bond.

Speaking about Hyundai's branding, Shah Rukh Khan has been the brand ambassador for Hyundai Motor India since 1998. However, it is not yet clear whether Pankaj Tripathi will replace Shah Rukh Khan or whether both will appear in different campaigns.