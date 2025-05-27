South Korean automaker Hyundai is set to release a new version of its popular Venue model. This will be the second-generation model of the Venue. The new model was recently spotted during testing. The new model is expected to bring several changes to the design and features of the new-generation Venue. Reports suggest that this time Hyundai is likely to give the Venue a look similar to the Hyundai Creta. Currently, the Hyundai Creta is the best-selling car in India.

The next-generation Venue may feature quad-LED headlamps and connected DRLs similar to the Hyundai Creta SUV. There are L-shaped LEDs below the headlamps. They are reminiscent of the LEDs seen on the first-generation Palisade facelift. Also, the blank 'parametric' grille could be replaced with an open unit with rectangular slats.

The new Hyundai SUV could be offered with new front parking sensors and ADAS modules. The current Venue comes with Level 1 ADAS. The new model could be upgraded to a Level 2 system like the Mahindra XUV300. In addition, there could be a new design for the 16-inch alloy wheels, thicker wheel arch cladding, four disc brakes, and a flatter window line.

Changes to the rear include a roof spoiler, updated tail-lights, and bumper. Not much information has been revealed about the cabin of the new Venue. It is expected to have a new dashboard design and more features. It will be like the Hyundai Alcazar and Creta. This may include larger displays for infotainment and instrumentation, a panoramic sunroof, and ventilated seats. The upcoming Hyundai Venue is expected to have the same three engine options as the current model. It may include a 1.2-liter petrol, a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-liter diesel engine.