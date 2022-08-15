Ola S1 electric scooter launched at Rs 99,999; 5 reasons why you should buy it

Ola Electric introduced a new electric scooter Ola S1 in India which is a more affordable option compared to the Ola S1 Pro. The new Ola S1 electric scooter comes with a 3kWh battery. It comes with an ARAI-certified range of 131 km.

In India, Ola Electric unveiled the Ola S1, a new electric scooter that is less expensive than the Ola S1 Pro. One of the two variants unveiled during the debut of the Ola S1 Pro was previously the Ola S1. The business has now unveiled the Ola S1 in an effort to target more affordable price points.

Price and minimal booking amount: The S1 electric scooter from Ola Electric is now available in the nation for an initial price of Rs 99,999. From now till August 31 you can reserve it for for Rs 499 on the Ola app. On September 1, the regular purchase window will be available to all customers, while the early access window will open on the same day. On September 7, Ola S1 deliveries will begin all around the nation. Additionally, the business declared that Move OS 3 will be released later this year around the Diwali holiday. The third version of the operating system that controls Ola's electric scooters is known as Move OS 3.

All about riding modes & battery: The 131 km range of the Ola S1 has been validated by ARAI. It will have three riding modes, Eco, Normal, and Sports, with corresponding ranges of 128 km, 101 km, and 90 km. The electric scooter, which is constructed on the same chassis as the S1 Pro, will have the fastest max speed in its sector at 95 kmph. It will feature a 3 kWh battery capacity. The scooter will have a top speed of 95 kmph.

Also Read | Mahindra to unveil 5 electric SUVs on August 15; Here's everything about them

Available on EMI: Ola S1 may be purchased with an EMI plan beginning at Rs 2,999 and a remission of the loan processing cost.

Amazing and unique colours: It is available in Porcelain White, Jet Black, Neo Mint, Coral Glam, and Liquid Silver.

Additional features: The Ola S1 will come with a number of noteworthy features, including music, navigation, a companion app, and reverse mode. All upcoming software upgrades, up to and including Move OS 3, will be supported. Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal made a promise of a larger charging network during the launch ceremony. In the upcoming weeks, Ola will deploy more than 100 hyperchargers in the top 50 cities.

Also Read | BMW limited-edition '50 Jahre M Edition' launched in India; priced at Rs 1.52 crore

The Ev manufacturer's Future Facility, which bills itself as the largest two-wheeler factory in the world, is where the new Ola scooter will be constructed. Since it was introduced to the Indian market, Ola S1 Pro has gotten a good amount of interest. Competitors include Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, and others. The scooter did, however, also encounter some difficulties. The largest one occurred a few months ago when an Ola scooter was discovered on fire.