Honda has launched the limited edition City Sport model, based on V variant, with a starting price of Rs 14.89 lakh. This model features visual enhancements like a shark fin antenna, dark-finished lip spoiler and glossy black 15-inch alloy wheels.

Honda City Sport launched: What can you expect?

Notable upgrades and accessories include a shark fin antenna, dark-finished lip spoiler, black ORVMs, and a front fascia with the same motif. Glossy black 15-inch alloy wheels have been added to the car, enhancing its overall road presence. Offered in three shades -- Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, and Meteoroid Gray Metallic.

Regarding the side aspect, the business has added contrast stitching and black leather upholstery with red dashboard inlays. With the same road presence as other siblings in the range, the overall stylistic statement stays the same.

The cabin welcomes you with an all-black interior design enhanced by red contrast stitching on the steering wheel, soft-touch door inserts, and leather seats. Glossy black AC vents, red dashboard highlights, and black roof lining enhance the athletic atmosphere. The seven-color ambient lighting, which has been carefully chosen to enhance the athletic look and produce an upscale in-cabin experience, continues to be the most notable element.

With its ADAS with several autonomous functions, seat belt reminder, parking camera with dynamic recommendations, parking sensor, and speed alert, the vehicle provides an enhanced degree of safety. Nothing has changed behind the hood. This indicates that the 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine that generates 119 BHP at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm is still in use. Only a CVT gearbox is compatible with the item.

With limited units available, the City Sport stands as a refreshed offering for those who want the practicality of a sedan without compromising on style, sportiness, or individuality.