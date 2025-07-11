MG Motor India's new electric vehicles, the MG M9 and MG Cyberster, are witnessing high demand, leading to a waiting period until December 2025. Bookings are open but limited, with prices expected around Rs 70 lakh.

MG Motor India is ready to captivate the Indian market with new electric cars. The company's first MG Select showroom recently opened in Thane, Mumbai. Two unique electric vehicles, the MG M9 and MG Cyberster, are on display there. Their prices will be officially announced in the coming weeks. Here is some information regarding booking and waiting period.

Carwale reports that there is a huge demand for these two models among customers. The waiting period has been extended to December 2025 as soon as bookings opened. This means that even if you book today, you will have to wait till the end of this year to get the vehicle. Deliveries will begin within a few weeks of launch. Bookings have already started. However, slots are limited.

What do we know about MG M9 and Cyberster?

The price of the MG M9 electric MPV will be announced first. The MG Cyberster electric convertible has a stylish design. It is brought to India as a CBU. The ex-showroom price of both vehicles is expected to be around Rs 70 lakh.

The MG M9 will be assembled as a SKD (Semi Knocked Down) unit. This can reduce its price. The premium electric roadster MG Cyberster will be brought directly to India as a CBU. This will make it a bit more expensive.

Looking at the highlights of the Cyberster and M9, the MG Cyberster is a sporty electric convertible that perfectly combines style and performance in the electric vehicle market. The MG Cyberster is for customers who want luxury and attention. The MG M9 is a fully electric MPV. It is suitable for large families and business class travel. It focuses on the rear seat experience, the review of which is available live on MG's website.

Meanwhile, MG has launched the new Select showroom exclusively for premium, luxury electric vehicles. There, customers will get an exclusive, personalized experience. The MG M9 and Cyberster can start a luxury electric revolution in the Indian electric vehicle market. Bookings are already full till December. So, if you want to buy any of these cars, don't delay any longer.