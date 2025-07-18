The MG M9 EV, a three-row luxury MPV, is set to launch on July 21st. Boasting a 90 kWh battery with a 500 km range and luxurious features, it aims to compete with the Toyota Vellfire and Kia Carnival.

The long-awaited launch of the MG M9 EV from Chinese-British automaker MG is just around the corner. The MG M9 EV will be released on July 21st. This news will be helpful if you are planning to buy this car. Let's find out what special features you will get in this car.

Debut

The MG M9 three-row luxury MPV EV was first showcased at the 2025 Auto Expo in New Delhi. This flagship electric model from JSW MG Motor is the fifth electric vehicle to be introduced in the Indian market.

Design and Dimensions

The three-row, seven-seater M9 measures 5,270 mm in length, 2,000 mm in width, and 1,840 mm in height. It also has a 3,200 mm wheelbase. This makes it a strong competitor to cars like Carnival and Vellfire. Its design includes a closed trapezoidal front grille, sleek LED headlamps mounted on the bumper, and connected LED DRLs on top. It features electric sliding doors, 19-inch alloy wheels with self-healing Continental ContiSeal tires, LED taillights at the rear, an electric tailgate, and a roof spoiler.

Battery and Range

The MG M9 EV houses a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery. It can travel 500 km on a single charge. Its front-mounted electric motor produces 241 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. The vehicle can reach speeds of up to 180 km/h. The battery can be fully charged from 5% to 100% in about 8.5 hours using an 11 kW charger. It supports DC fast charging, which charges the battery from 30% to 80% in just 30 minutes.

Expected Interior

Speaking of the car's interior, it features a three-zone climate control system, heating, cooling, and massage functions, as well as ottoman seats in the second row, all controllable from a touchscreen mounted on the handrail. There are separate entertainment screens for rear passengers and a chamois-wrapped dual-panel sunroof for a premium air experience in the cabin.

Expected Features

The front of the MPV gets a simple dashboard with two screens: a 12.3-inch infotainment display and a 7-inch instrument cluster. The HVAC controls are located on a touch-sensitive panel below the infotainment screen. The floating center console includes cupholders, a wireless charger, and under-arm storage. Both front seats are electronically adjustable and have 4-way lumbar support and ventilation.

Safety

In terms of safety, the M9 comes with features like 7 airbags, ABS, ESP with auto hold, and TPMS. It also has an ADAS system that includes adaptive cruise control, integrated cruise assist, autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping aids, speed assist system, and a 360-degree surround-view monitor. While India NCAP hasn't tested it yet, the MG M9 received a five-star rating in European and Australian NCAP crash tests.

Price

The M9 will be sold through MG Select, the brand's premium retail network, and alongside the Cyberster electric sports car. It will compete with vehicles like the Toyota Vellfire and Kia Carnival in the luxury MPV segment. Arriving as a CBU import, the vehicle is expected to be priced between ₹65 lakh and ₹70 lakh ex-showroom.

Booking

If you want to buy this car, you can book it by paying a token amount of just Rs 51,000. Bookings for this car started in May 2025.