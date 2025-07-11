Image Credit : MG Select | X

MG plans to enter the premium and luxury market with the M9, which will be the first model in this range. Although reservations for the MPV had begun in May, the MG M9's formal debut is set for July 21. Here is what this new electric MPV will have to offer before to its formal launch:

Dimensions

The MG M9's dimensions are 5200 mm in length, 2000 mm in width, and 3200 mm in wheelbase. The M9 features thin DRLs as part of its split lighting system. The M9 has 19-inch wheels as well. The integrated taillight setup is also present on the back.