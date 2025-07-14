The Maruti Suzuki XL6, a 6-seater MPV, has seen a consistent decline in sales. June 2025 reports show the company sold only 2011 units, significantly less than the same period last year.

The Maruti Suzuki XL6, with its unique design, hasn't quite captured the younger buyer demographic and hasn't been able to capitalize on the Ertiga's success. The lack of recent updates and a perceived lack of value for its price point have contributed to declining sales, mirroring a similar trend observed with the Ertiga.

The Maruti Suzuki XL6, a 6-seater MPV, has struggled to attract buyers. June 2025 sales figures reveal the company sold only 2011 units, a sharp decline from the 3323 units sold during the same period last year. While the company hasn't officially addressed the reasons for this decline, market feedback suggests a lack of innovation and perceived high pricing are contributing factors. This continuous drop in sales raises concerns about the car's future in the market.

The Ertiga, while still the top-selling MPV last month, also experienced an 11% sales decline, selling 14,151 units in June 2025 compared to 15,902 units the previous year. However, its market position remains relatively strong.

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 has an ex-showroom price ranging from Rs 11.83 lakh to Rs 14.99 lakh. It features a 1.5-liter petrol engine with a CNG option, offering a mileage of 21 kmpl on petrol and 26 kmpl on CNG. It has a seating capacity of 6.