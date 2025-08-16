Maruti Suzuki is offering substantial discounts on the Jimny SUV at Nexa dealerships. Buyers can save up to Rs 1 lakh on the Alpha variant through a direct cash discount. This offer applies to the Jimny, but varies by location and dealer.

Maruti Suzuki India, a popular vehicle brand in the country, is offering discounts on almost all cars sold at its Nexa dealerships. The Jimny is among the cars with the highest discounts offered by the company. This month, you can get a benefit of one lakh rupees when you buy this off-road SUV. The company is offering this benefit in the form of a direct cash discount. Bonuses such as exchange and scrappage are not available on this car. The company is offering this discount on its Alpha variant. The ex-showroom price of the Jimny ranges from 12.76 lakhs to 14.96 lakhs.

The Jimny is powered by a 1.5-liter four-cylinder K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine. This engine produces a maximum power output of 105 bhp and a peak torque of 134 Nm. Five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission options are available. It also comes with features like electrically adjustable ORVMs, front and rear wipers with washer, day and night IRVM, driver-side power window auto up/down with pinch guard, reclinable front seats, multifunction steering wheel with mounted controls, TFT color display, adjustable headrests for front and rear seats, and front and rear welded tow hooks.

It has steel wheels, drip rails, and a 7-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The Alpha grade gets alloy wheels, body-colored door handles, LED auto headlamps with washer, fog lamps, dark green glass, push-button engine start/stop, cruise control, leather steering wheel, automatic climate control, 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system, and Arkamys surround sound.

For safety, the Jimny comes standard with dual front airbags, side and curtain airbags, brake limited slip differential, anti-lock brakes with EBD, electronic stability program, hill hold control, hill descent control, reverse parking camera, side-impact door beam, engine immobilizer, and three-point emergency locking retractor seat belts.

Please note that the discounts mentioned above are available on cars with the help of different platforms. The above discounts vary for different states, regions, cities, dealerships, stock, color, and variant in the country. That is, this discount may be more or less in your city or dealer. In such a situation, before buying a car, contact your nearest local dealer for exact discount figures and other information.