Maruti Suzuki India, the popular car brand, is offering attractive discounts on its entry-level model, the S-Presso, this month. If you buy this car in August, you can get a substantial discount of up to Rs 65,000. The company is offering the highest discount on the petrol automatic variant of the S-Presso. Meanwhile, the cash discount on other petrol manual and CNG variants is reduced to Rs 30,000. The ex-showroom price of the S-Presso ranges from Rs 4.26 lakh to Rs 6.12 lakh. Customers can avail of this offer only till August 31st.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Features and Specifications

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso comes with a 1.0-liter petrol engine that produces 68PS of power and 89NM of torque. The engine is offered with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard. There is also a 5-speed AMT gearbox option. This engine also has a CNG kit option. In CNG mode, this engine produces 56.69PS of power and 82.1NM of torque. Only a 5-speed manual gearbox option is available with it. Talking about the mileage of the Maruti S-Presso, its petrol MT variant gives a mileage of 24 kmpl, the petrol AMT gives a mileage of 24.76 kmpl, and the CNG variant gives a mileage of 32.73 kmpl.

Talking about the features of the Maruti S-Presso, it gets a 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, front power windows, keyless entry, stability program, hill hold assist, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and an air filter in the cabin. However, for safety, it currently only gets dual airbags. Reports suggest that the company will soon update it with six airbags as standard.

Note: The discounts mentioned above are available on cars with the help of different platforms. The above discounts vary according to different states, regions, cities, dealerships, stock, color, and variant across the country. This means that this discount may be more or less in your city or dealer. In such a situation, before buying a car, contact your nearest local dealer for exact discount figures and other information.