    Maruti Suzuki Jimny spotted in a NEW colour

    Maruti Suzuki continues testing the Jimny five-door ahead of its launch which will take place in the first quarter of the new financial year. Earlier this week, the model arrived at a local dealership ahead of its showcase to the general public. The new Maruti Jimny has been spotted in the Bluish Black paintjob for the first time. 

    First Published Mar 21, 2023, 2:38 PM IST

    Mahindra Thar is one of the best selling 4X4 in India and except Force Gurkha, there is no direct viral to this offroading beast in India. But, there is no direct competition for this beast of a vehicle there. It's no secret that the Jimny has garnered a lot of attention in India since it first debuted there.

    Before the Jimny is made available to the public, Maruti still has to do more testing. The Mahindra Thar, a significant rival, is shown next to the Jimny in the most current undercover image.

    Only Kinetic Yellow has ever featured the Jimny 5 door. Maruti Suzuki Jimny is spotted in a brand-new colour, Nexa Blue, in the most recent spy footage. One can see a Mahindra next to Jimny's new colour for the first time ever. In the viral video, two persons can be seen in the video, and both of them praise the Nexa Blue Color Jimny's road performance and curb attractiveness.

    One of the most appealing choices offered by Maruti Suzuki is the blue Nexa Jimny. While it lacks the brashness of Kinetic Yellow and the stealth of Bluish Black, it should still be a safe and interesting option. There will also be colours like Granite Grey, Fiery Red, and Pearl Arctic White available.

    Maruti will have displays of the Jimny at their authorised Nexa dealer network before the launch. The 1.5-liter K15B petrol engine that powers the 5-door Jimny can generate 103 horsepower and 134 Nm of torque. Both a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission are compatible with the K15B gas engine. The Jimny's power-to-weight ratio is the same as that of the rival Mahindra Thar despite the latter's higher power output due to its lower curb weight.

