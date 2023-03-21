Hyundai Verna 2023 launch today: When, where to watch event LIVE? Here's what you can expect

The new Hyundai Verna is all set to make its global debut today. Spy images of both petrol and turbo-petrol have emerged online. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Hyundai Verna 2023 is finally making its India debut today (March 21). Hyundai has revealed important details and characteristics of the all-new Verna 2023, despite not yet officially releasing the sedan. Pre-orders for the brand-new Hyundai Verna are now being taken across the nation. The business will make the Hyundai Verna 2023 pricing and delivery announcement at a special event that will be livestreamed for people throughout the nation.

The unveiling ceremony for the Hyundai Verna 2023 will start at noon and be streamed on the brand's official social media accounts. Using the following link, you may watch a livestream of the Hyundai Verna 2023 debut.

At any Hyundai showroom, interested purchasers may reserve the brand-new Hyundai Verna for Rs 25,000. The brand-new Verna will be available from Hyundai India in 4 trim levels: EX, S, SX, and SX (O). The brand-new Hyundai Verna, according to the firm, has been designed to provide cutting-edge comfort, convenience, and safety.

There are 4 different powertrain options available for the brand-new Hyundai Verna. The brand-new Hyundai Verna is powered by a 1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol engine from HMI that is exciting, sporty, and available with both a 6-speed manual transmission (6MT) and a 7-speed dual clutch transmission (7DCT).

According to the company, the new Verna offers superior legroom and knee room with a focus on enhanced space for 2nd row seat passengers. The sedan achieves an increase in rear seat leg room and knee room. Other amenities, like driving modes, ventilated front seats, and parking assistance, were also shown in the spy photos. The top-tier Verna trims will come with ADAS capabilities. The car will also be seen with red brake callipers and blacked-out alloy wheels. The inside of the new-generation Verna will include beige upholstered seats and a dual-tone black and beige dashboard finish.

