Maruti Suzuki Cervo is set to launch in India with an affordable price, excellent mileage, and impressive features. Read on to learn more about its price, features, and specifications.

Maruti Suzuki, India's popular car manufacturer, is selling four-wheelers in the market. Maruti Suzuki Cervo is one of them. The company plans to add this new micro hatchback to its budget portfolio. With an affordable price, excellent mileage, and amazing features, it will be a great choice for middle-class families. Let's know about its launch date, mileage, features, and price.

Maruti Suzuki Cervo Launch Date

Regarding the launch date of the Maruti Suzuki Cervo, according to auto experts, it is expected to be launched by the end of 2025. This car has already been spotted on test drives in India several times. Therefore, it can be assumed that its production is almost ready. The company may launch it during the festive season. It may be introduced around Diwali.

Maruti Suzuki Cervo Engine and Power

The Maruti Suzuki Cervo is likely to be fitted with a 0.8-liter, 3-cylinder, K-series engine. It may be capable of generating around 47 bhp of power and 68 nm of torque. It may get 5-speed manual and 5-speed automatic transmission options. This will make it perform well in urban and rural areas.

Maruti Suzuki Cervo Mileage

Mileage is very important in Maruti Suzuki Cervo. According to the company, it will give a mileage of 22 to 24 km/l. In the CNG variant, it will give a mileage of up to 32 km/kg. This will make it the most fuel-efficient car in this segment.

Maruti Suzuki Cervo Exterior

The Maruti Suzuki Cervo has a completely modern design, which will be a great choice for youngsters. It features projector headlamps, chrome grille (signature), LED DRLs, swimming windscreen, and bulbous bumper. On the side, flared wheel arches and dual-tone 13-inch alloy wheels may be offered. For a sporty look, the company may fit compact LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler at the rear.

Projector Headlamps Chrome Grille (signature) LED DRLs Swimming Windscreen Bulbous Bumper Flared Wheel Arch Dual-tone 13-inch Alloy Wheels Compact LED Taillights Roof-mounted Spoiler

Maruti Suzuki Cervo Interior

The interior of the Maruti Suzuki Cervo has many modern technological features. Let's see them:

7-inch touchscreen infotainment system Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay Digital MID Power windows Keyless entry Push start button Auto AC Rear parking sensors Boot space 254 liters

Maruti Suzuki Cervo Safety Features

In accordance with government regulations, the company has added modern safety features to it. Let's see them:

Dual airbags (in all variants) ABS+EBD Speed alert Seat belt reminder Rear parking sensors Rear camera (high variant) Electronic Stability Program (high variant) Hill hold assist (high variant)

Maruti Suzuki Cervo Price

The company has not made any official announcement regarding the price of the Maruti Suzuki Cervo. But, considering the features and technology used in this segment, its ex-showroom price can be between 4 to 6 lakh rupees. The price will vary in the base and high variants.