In the Indian market, the Maruti Suzuki Eeco is considered the most affordable 7-seater in the utility van segment. Last month, August 2025, saw Maruti Eeco gain over 10,000 customers. During this period, a total of 10,785 new Eeco units were sold. Exactly a year ago, in August 2025, this figure was 10,985 units. Let's delve into the features, powertrain, and price of the Maruti Suzuki Eeco.

The Maruti Eeco is powered by a K-series 1.2-liter engine. The petrol variant produces 80.76 PS of power and 104.5 Nm of peak torque. The CNG version delivers 71.65 PS of power and 95 Nm of peak torque. The company claims a mileage of 20.2 km/l for the petrol Tour variant and 27.05 km/kg for the CNG variant. Meanwhile, the passenger trim offers a mileage of 19.7 km/l for petrol and 26.78 km/kg for CNG.

The car comes equipped with features like reclining front seats, dual airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake force distribution (EBD), sliding doors, reverse parking sensors, a digital instrument cluster, a new steering wheel, and a heater. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco is available in 5 color options and 13 variants. The ex-showroom price for the top model ranges from ₹5.70 lakh to ₹6.96 lakh.

The Eeco boasts 11 safety features that comply with all current safety regulations. These include reverse parking sensors, an engine immobilizer, child locks for the doors, seat belt reminders, ABS with EBD, and six airbags. The Eeco now features a new steering wheel and a digital instrument cluster. The old sliding AC controls have also been replaced with a new rotary unit.