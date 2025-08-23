Major automakers like Maruti, Mahindra, Hyundai, Kia, Honda, Renault, and Nissan are gearing up to launch new hybrid SUVs in India, offering a balance of fuel efficiency and performance.

Hybrid vehicles have gained significant traction as they offer a compelling balance between fuel efficiency and performance. Moreover, unlike electric vehicles, hybrid cars do not face range anxiety or infrastructure challenges. This is the primary reason why all major automakers in India are preparing to enter the hybrid segment or expand their existing hybrid product lineup in the coming years. Here are the best hybrid SUVs expected to arrive by 2027.

Maruti Escudo Hybrid

India's largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, is set to launch a new mid-size SUV based on the Grand Vitara on September 3, 2025. Currently known as the Escudo, this model will be sold exclusively through the Arena dealership. It will share the 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid powertrain with the Grand Vitara.

Maruti Fronx Hybrid

The Maruti Fronx Hybrid will mark the debut of Maruti Suzuki's indigenously developed strong hybrid powertrain in 2026. The compact crossover will feature a 1.2-liter Z12E petrol engine paired with the brand's series hybrid system.

Mahindra XUV300 Hybrid

Mahindra & Mahindra will enter the hybrid segment with the XUV300 compact SUV in 2026. The strong hybrid system will be paired with a 1.2L turbo petrol engine. The Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e might be offered with a range-extender hybrid powertrain in 2026 or 2027.

Hyundai and Kia's Hybrid SUVs

Hyundai Motor India is planning to produce two hybrid SUVs - the next-generation Creta and a 7-seater SUV (codenamed Ni1i). Similarly, the Kia Seltos will transition to a hybrid model in 2027, followed by the launch of a new Kia three-row SUV (codenamed Q4i). All these upcoming hybrid SUVs are expected to feature a 1.5-liter petrol hybrid powertrain.

Honda's Hybrid Plans

Reports suggest that Honda Cars India will launch the globally acclaimed ZR-V hybrid SUV by the end of 2025. A hybrid version of the Elevate mid-size SUV will also be introduced by the 2026 Diwali season. Honda's new 7-seater SUV could be the third hybrid offering. It will also mark the debut of the brand's new modular platform.

Renault and Nissan's Hybrid Plans

The much-awaited upcoming hybrid SUVs in 2026 include the third-generation Renault Duster and its 7-seater version (Renault Bigster). At the same time, Nissan India will introduce rebadged versions of the Duster and Bigster. However, the Nissan SUVs will have distinct styling compared to their Renault counterparts.