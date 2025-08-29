Maruti Suzuki teases its new SUV, the Grand Vitara, ahead of its September 3, 2025 launch. Positioned between the Brezza and the existing Grand Vitara, it will compete with rivals like Creta and Kia Seltos, boasting features like CNG, ADAS, and more.

Maruti Suzuki has sparked new interest in the automotive world by releasing the first teaser of its new SUV, the Grand Vitara. The official launch is scheduled for September 3, 2025. The sharp LED tail lights, center brake light, and turn indicators shown in the teaser give the vehicle a stylish look.

It is noteworthy that this SUV will be sold only through Maruti Arena dealerships. It will be a direct competitor to mid-size SUVs like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. The Grand Vitara is positioned to fill the gap between the Brezza and the existing Grand Vitara in the company's product lineup.

The vehicle's platform will be based on the Grand Vitara's global C platform. The Grand Vitara will boast of being the company's first SUV with an underbody CNG tank. In addition, it is expected to be the brand's first model with Level-2 ADAS (Autonomous Driver Assistance System) and a Dolby Atmos audio system.

The feature list will include a 9-inch infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless charging, automatic AC, ambient lighting, and multiple airbags. Furthermore, the availability of a powered tailgate and all-wheel drive options will enhance the vehicle's premium appeal.

Information suggests that the starting model will be priced between Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 10.5 lakh, while the advanced hybrid variant will be priced between Rs. 18 lakh and Rs. 19 lakh. Official pricing and details will be revealed in a few days.