The Mahindra XUV700 facelift has been spotted testing, hinting at a potential 2026 launch. While maintaining a similar road presence, the updated SUV boasts new alloy wheels and potential front grille tweaks.

Mahindra is prepared to introduce the upgraded avatar to the Indian market after taking the mainstream market by storm with the massive SUV XUV700. The model was spotted during the testing process before to the official release, showing an overall appearance, important improvements, and impending alterations.

An specific launch date has not yet been disclosed by the corporation. However, according to certain speculations, the firm may launch the forthcoming product in 2026. The XUV700 was launched in 2021, and the test mule suggests that it will probably receive its first facelift by 2026. The spotted test mule gives us an early look at some key elements, especially an interior feature.

Due to improvements, new features, and the newest technology, it is probably going to cost more than the current edition.

Mahindra XUV 700 facelift spied: What can you expect?

According to the spy photos, the test mule and the gregarious avatar have a similar road presence. It does, however, appear more menacing than ever thanks to a new set of alloy wheels that were spotted on it. It's also expected that the front grille will receive minor tweaks while maintaining the same side profile, flush door handle, and respectably sized cladding.

Mahindra can add new amenities to the XUV700 facelift, such as rear ventilated seats for improved passenger comfort and an extra wireless phone charger, similar to the BE 6 and XEV 9e. Aside from that, it will include all of the XUV700's current amenities, including a 12-speaker Sony sound system, a panoramic sunroof, a 6-way powered driver's seat with memory function, ventilated seats, dual zone auto AC, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Customers may not notice any modifications under the hood because the SUV may have the same engine as the existing model. It is anticipated to be available with front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive in both 2-liter turbocharged petrol and 2.2-liter diesel.