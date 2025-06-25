The iPhone 17 Pro is set to launch in September 2025 with a rumored starting price of Rs 1,39,900. Leaked details hint at a triple 48MP rear camera system, a 24MP front camera, and a new 'camera island' design.

In September 2025, the iPhone 17 series is scheduled to make its global premiere. The iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air, and iPhone 17 Pro Max are the four devices that will be part of the series. Since the iPhone 17 Air is Apple's first Air lineup phone, it is undeniably attracting a lot of attention. However, since the iPhone 17 Pro's predecessor was one of the best-selling models from the iPhone 16 series, expectations are quite high.

Next up in this post, we'll discuss the forthcoming Pro variant's release date, cost, design, colour options, camera, and features.

iPhone 17 Pro coming in September 2025: Expected price

In the Indian market, the iPhone 17 Pro is scheduled for availability in mid-September 2025. Regarding the cost, rumours indicate that the gadget would start at Rs 1,39,900 when it is released. Depending on the internal storage capacity, the pricing will increase.

iPhone 17 Pro coming in September 2025: Expected camera specs and other details

There will be some obvious design tweaks to the smartphone's back panel. According to leaked renderings, the top portion of the smartphone will feature a camera island running the length of it. It is likely that the sensors will be arranged in a triangle. Apart from Majin Bu's leak indicating a sky blue colour variety, not much information has been released so far about the various colour possibilities.

A 48MP telephoto, 48MP fusion, and 48MP ultrawide angle camera will make up the triple rear camera configuration that the iPhone 17 will have. Instead of the 12MP front camera that we saw in its predecessor, the handset could have a 24MP one for selfies and video chats.

The gadget will be powered by Apple's A19 CPU and run iOS 26, which is presently in beta 2. According to rumours, the chipset will be built using the 2nm technique.

Numerous sources have also indicated that the smartphone may include 12GB of RAM. According to recent reports that Majin Bu provided, the gadget will also have a vapour chamber cooling technology to eliminate problems with the phone overheating when used often.

According to the leaks, the iPhone 17 Pro appears to be a promising device with a tonne of features. It is anticipated that the audience would respond well to the device when it launches.