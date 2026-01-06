The Mahindra XUV 7XO, a facelift of the XUV 700, has launched in India starting at Rs 13.66 lakh. It features significant design updates, including a revised front grille, bumper, and new LED lights.

The long wait for the new Mahindra XUV 7XO is finally over. This SUV has been launched in India with a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 13.66 lakh. Basically, this is the Mahindra XUV 700 facelift, which includes significant design upgrades and feature enhancements while retaining the same engine setup. The Mahindra XUV 7XO has been introduced in six variants: AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7T, and AX7L. Let's take a look at what's special in the new Mahindra XUV 7XO.

Design Highlights

The front fascia has been completely revised with a larger, newly designed grille with eight vertical slats, a redesigned bumper with an integrated skid plate, updated LED headlamps with new LED DRLs and indicator lamps, and a revised fog lamp assembly. The side profile is largely similar to the XUV700, with newly designed 19-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the connected LED taillamps have been redesigned with a black applique.

Interior

Most of the interior upgrades are inspired by the new Mahindra XEV 9e and 9S. One of the main attractions is the triple-screen setup, which includes a 12.3-inch central touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch driver display, and a 12.3-inch entertainment screen for the front passenger.

The SUV also gets a two-spoke, flat-bottom, leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted controls, an upgraded ADRENOX+ system, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos, and BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) ports on the back of the front seats.

Other key features include a 540-degree surround-view camera, dual-zone climate control, a wireless charger, ventilated seats, a powered 'Boss Mode' for the front seats, an auto-dimming IRVM, powered front seats with a memory function for the driver's seat, a cooled glove box, a panoramic sunroof, an electronic parking brake, a separate wireless charger for second-row passengers, and integrated window blinds, among others.

Engine and Gearbox Options

Mechanically, the XUV 7XO (XUV700 facelift) remains unchanged. The SUV continues to come with 2.2L mHawk diesel and 2.0L turbo petrol engines, which produce a maximum power of 182bhp at 450Nm and 200bhp at 380Nm, respectively.

The AWD (All-Wheel Drive) system is only available in the higher variants. The SUV lineup is available with both manual and automatic gearbox options.

Variants and Pricing

The Mahindra XUV 7XO is available in AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7T, and AX7L variants. The ex-showroom price for the petrol manual AX variant starts at Rs 13.66 lakh. The ex-showroom price for the diesel AX variant starts at Rs 14.96 lakh. The ex-showroom price for the AX7 diesel manual variant starts at Rs 18.95 lakh.

The top-end AX7L diesel manual is priced at Rs 22.47 lakh ex-showroom. Mahindra has announced that deliveries will initially start for the AX7, AX7T, and AX7L variants, while deliveries for the AX, AX3, and AX5 variants will begin in April 2026.