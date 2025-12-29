The Mahindra XUV7XO, the facelift model of the XUV700, will hit the market in January 2026. This SUV comes with several new features like a triple-screen setup, a powered tailgate, and a premium sound system.

Mahindra's new SUV is getting ready to hit the market. The XUV700 facelift will be launched in the Indian market under the name XUV7XO. Ahead of its launch on January 5, 2026, the company has started detailing the features of the new Mahindra XUV7XO. This SUV will have several upgraded features compared to the XUV700. The updated SUV will have a new exterior design and many new features.

Powered Tailgate

The Mahindra XUV7XO is also expected to feature an electric tailgate, a feature that is gradually becoming common in premium SUVs. Mahindra's rival, Tata Motors' popular SUV, the Tata Safari, already has a powered tailgate.

Triple-Screen Setup

Like the XEV 9e, this upcoming SUV will also feature a triple-screen setup. This setup will include three 12.3-inch screens that will serve as the driver instrument cluster, infotainment system, and passenger entertainment display.

Premium Sound System

In the XUV7XO, customers will get a 16-speaker Harman-Kardon sound system, which will be an improvement over the existing 12-speaker Sony music system. This is the same setup offered in the all-electric XEV 9e, BE6, and XEV 9S.

Second-Row Sliding Function

It has not yet been confirmed whether a sliding function will be provided in the second row. However, the company is expected to offer this feature to enhance the overall cabin experience. Additionally, ventilated seats may also be included in the second row.

2026 Mahindra XUV 7XO Price

The ex-showroom price of this SUV could be around ₹15 lakh. If so, Mahindra's new SUV might compete with models like the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, and MG Hector Plus in this segment.

AR Head-Up Display

This advanced display feature is already available in models like the XEV 9S, BE6, and XEV 9e. This feature may now be included in the company's upcoming SUV, which incorporates a 3D projection feature for easy navigation.