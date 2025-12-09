Mahindra XUV 7XO teaser released: Mahindra has released the teaser for its new SUV, the XUV 7XO, which will be launched on January 5, 2026. This vehicle will be available with premium features and both petrol and diesel engine options.

Mahindra XUV 7XO teaser released: Mahindra is all set to launch its new SUV, the XUV 7XO, in the Indian auto market soon. The company recently released the first teaser of this much-awaited model on social media, giving a first glimpse of the vehicle's design and some significant features. This new SUV will enter the market with robust engine options and many modern, premium features. Mahindra has officially set the launch date for this vehicle as January 5, 2026.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Design and Exterior

In the short 14-second teaser video, a slight glimpse of the new XUV 7XO's exterior design is visible. According to this teaser, the SUV has been given new 'L' shaped LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights), projector headlamps, and 'L' shaped LED tail lights at the rear. Due to these design updates, the new XUV 7XO looks more stylish and modern than before.

Scroll to load tweet…

Cabin and Premium Features

Mahindra is likely to include several high-end (premium) features in the new XUV 7XO, which will make the cabin experience very luxurious. This SUV is expected to get a new and premium interior, a large panoramic sunroof, important safety features like the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), a Harman audio system, a triple-screen setup, and a 360-degree camera. In terms of safety, it will also have standard safety features like ABS, EBD, six airbags, and ISOFIX child seat mounts, which could make this SUV a strong and attractive option in its segment.

Scroll to load tweet…

Engine and Powertrain

In terms of performance, the company will offer two engine options in the XUV 7XO. The first option will be a 2.0-liter turbo petrol engine, while the second option will be a 2.2-liter turbo diesel engine. Both engine options are likely to come with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox option. This engine combination ensures that the SUV will perform excellently not only for city driving but also for long-distance highway journeys.

Scroll to load tweet…

Launch and Price

Mahindra has officially announced that the XUV 7XO launch event will take place in India on January 5, 2026. On the same day, the company will announce the price of this new SUV, which will clarify the price range in which this vehicle will be available to customers.

Market Competition

After its launch, the Mahindra XUV 7XO will directly compete with several popular vehicles in the mid-size SUV segment. This includes vehicles like the MG Hector, Tata Sierra, Tata Safari, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, and Kia Seltos. With its new design, modern features, and powerful engine, the XUV 7XO could emerge as a significant contender in this tough competition.