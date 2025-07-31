Mahindra & Mahindra has released teasers of four concept SUVs set to debut on August 15, 2025. The latest teaser confirms the Mahindra Vision SXT as a Scorpio N-based pickup truck.

Mahindra & Mahindra is releasing teasers of four concept SUVs scheduled to be unveiled on August 15, 2025. The concepts are named Mahindra Vision S, Mahindra Vision T, Mahindra Vision SXT, and Mahindra Vision SX. The latest teaser of the Mahindra Vision SXT confirms earlier reports that it will be a Scorpio N-based pickup truck. The teaser showcases the rear, featuring taillamps, dual spare wheels, and a dual opening for the tailgate.

Previous teasers revealed a flat bonnet design with sharp styling, a distinct front bumper, side latches, and angular flared wheel arches. The pickup truck will also have a partially closed headlamp area and a circular grille section. The Mahindra Vision SXT will be one of the brand's new models based on the new Freedom NU platform. It will debut alongside the SUV concepts on this Independence Day. This new architecture will accommodate multiple powertrains, including petrol, diesel, hybrid, and electric.

The Mahindra Scorpio N-based pickup concept was first showcased in South Africa during the company's annual Independence Day celebration in 2023. Designed by Mahindra India Design Studio (MIDS), the pickup concept includes a newly designed massive bash-plate bumper, a pop-out grille, a wide LED light bar at the front, two hooks placed at the lower end of the bumper, a snorkel for water wading, and a roof rack.

Design elements like the headlamps, fenders, bonnet, and front doors resemble the Scorpio N SUV. As showcased in the latest teaser, the concept featured two spare tires in the load area, pixel-like taillamps, and two rear tow hooks. Reports suggest the new Mahindra pickup truck will likely have a futuristic cabin layout with advanced features like 5G-based connectivity, a sunroof, Level-2 ADAS, and semi-automatic parking.

The Mahindra Scorpio N pickup concept is powered by a Gen-II mHawk diesel engine with a 4WD drivetrain system and shift-on-the-fly capability. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic. The pickup concept offers four drive modes.