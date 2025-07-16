Mahindra & Mahindra has released a new teaser for their Vision.S concept car, set to be unveiled on August 15th. The teaser reveals a side profile view, showcasing wide wheel arches, an upright front fascia, and road-biased tires.

With back-to-back teasers for their concept automobiles that will be unveiled on August 15, Mahindra & Mahindra is going all out. Based on the Freedom_NU platform, the list consists of Vision.T, Vision.S, Vision.X, and Vision.SXT. While the subsequent teasers are providing the audience with a more thorough look at the design of the next concepts, the initial round of teasers provided a sneak glimpse of the design. A brief video clip that provides a somewhat more in-depth look at the Vision is the most recent in the series.

Check Out The Teaser:

What Does Teaser Reveal?

The Mahindra Vision.S is rumoured to be a member of the Scorpio family, which also includes the Scorpio Classic and the Scorpio N. The new teaser displays the vehicle's side profile, whereas the previous one just showed the top. It attests to the existence of wide wheel arches with plastic covering and an upright front fascia. It also verifies that a hood scoop is present. It has road-biased tires, which are meant for off-roading, rather than bulky ones like the Vision.T.

More teasers showcasing the other concept models are expected to be released by the firm. The Vision.X will be partially revealed in one of the teasers, while the Vision.SXT will be the main emphasis of the last one. Of them, the Vision.SXT is probably a pickup truck based on the Scorpio-N, which the business debuted in South Africa in 2023 together with the Thar.e Concept.

As stated before, the Freedom_NU platform is anticipated to be used in the construction of all four concept vehicles. Future products from the firm, such as internal combustion engine (ICE), electric vehicle (EV), and hybrid models, will be supported by this cutting-edge platform. Mahindra's plant in Chakan, Pune, will produce the new platforms as well as the concept cars' ultimate production variants.

Simultaneously, the Indian automaker is preparing to introduce several other models in the country. The lineup includes an updated version of the XUV700, along with the Bolero, the BE Rall-e, and additional offerings.