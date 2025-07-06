Mahindra has released teasers for their new Vision SXT concept SUV, set to premiere on August 15, 2025. The design hints at a rugged, traditional SUV with potential for both ICE and EV powertrains, possibly previewing a Scorpio-N based pickup.

With a preview for their new Vision SXT concept, which will make its premiere at the Freedom_NU event in Mumbai on August 15, 2025, Mahindra has once again generated interest. The teaser, which was posted on Mahindra Automotive's social media accounts, shows off a powerful, aggressive SUV.

The Vision SXT's design seems to prioritise a traditional yet sturdy look. Its powerful, boxy shape, clamshell bonnet, and upright nose—all of which are partially visible in the teaser—allude to a tough SUV shape. A strong stance is suggested by flared wheel arches and a noticeable skid plate, and a sensible design decision is shown by the bonnet hinges, which enable the hood to open forward or upward for simple access to the engine or battery compartment.

It's interesting to note that this design may be a sneak peek of a pickup based on the Scorpio-N, combining functionality with a sporty, functional aesthetic and perhaps joining Mahindra's expanding SUV portfolio.

Along with the Vision.S and Vision.T, Mahindra's growing line of concept cars makes its premiere on Independence Day with the Vision SXT.

Mahindra has unveiled the Vision.S and Vision.T teasers. Mahindra's SUV-focused design strategy is further cemented by the Vision.S teaser, which was shared on social media and has an upright, muscular shape.

What do we know about Vision.S?

Although there are still little information available, the teaser for the Vision.S suggests a boxy SUV with tough looks and noticeable intakes on the hood, which suggests an off-road-ready and performance-focused personality. Mahindra's new, adaptable NFA (New Flexible Architecture) platform, which is intended to provide flexibility across numerous powertrains and enhanced performance, is anticipated to support the Vision.S, which is anticipated to be available with both ICE and EV powertrains.

The Vision.S is expected to have cutting-edge features like a large touchscreen infotainment system, Level-2 ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, and a host of contemporary tech features, positioning it as a strong value proposition in Mahindra's future lineup, even though Mahindra has kept technical details under wraps.

What do we know about Vision.T?

The Vision.T has already generated a lot of conjecture that it may be a sneak peek at Mahindra's electric version of their legendary off-road vehicle, the Thar.e, which is ready for production. First leaked on June 30, the Vision.T teaser showcases a striking profile that builds upon the tough, boxy design of the original Thar.e concept, which debuted in 2023.

The Vision.T, which combines Mahindra's off-road expertise with cutting-edge EV technology, is thought to be a more production-ready electric version of the Thar. The teaser, which has been shared on a number of social media sites, also gives away Mahindra's new "Nu" flexible platform, which is anticipated to accommodate a variety of engine choices.

Underpinned by cutting-edge architecture and technology, Mahindra is poised to provide a varied portfolio of tough and futuristic SUVs with the Vision.S, Vision.T, and now the Vision SXT. As Mahindra embarks on the next phase of its SUV and EV adventure, all eyes will be on the company during its Freedom_NU event on August 15, 2025.