Mahindra has ended the series of teasers with the unveiling of four new concept SUVs at its Independence Day event in Mumbai. In particular, the Vision X, Vision T, Vision S, and Vision SXT have been unveiled by the firm. Despite having distinct looks and belonging to separate car families in different market niches, all four SUVs are built on the automaker's recently unveiled NU.IQ platform. It will support the brand's C-segment automobiles intended for both the Indian and foreign markets.

Featuring a monocoque architecture, the platform will underpin Mahindra’s next generation of SUVs for both domestic and international markets, with production scheduled to commence in 2027.

Mahindra Vision T and Vision SXT concept

The style components of the previously exhibited Thar.e idea serve as the basis for the Vision.T and Vision.SXT. It features contemporary design elements reminiscent of the classic Thar. The Vision.SXT chooses a truck-like cabin that houses the spare wheels in the deck, whilst the Vision.T has a full boxy body. Overall, the design is strong and controversial. However, because they must guarantee practical feasibility for daily usage, their manufacturing versions may look somewhat toned down.

Mahindra Vision X concept

In terms of design elements, the concept model is really appealing and crisp. Along with a streamlined air inlet, it has thin headlights up front. It has a coupe-like appearance because to the extended hood and downward-sloping roof. Additionally, the Vision X is equipped with dual-toned rear bumper and flush-type door handles.

Mahindra Vision S concept

The body of the Mahindra Vision S concept is surrounded by straight lines and has a boxy shape. However, its front end, which features the twin peaks emblem with vertically positioned LED lights on either side, keeps it looking modern. The company has also unveiled a new headlight design that has a recognisable L shape.

It also exhibits characteristics of a car designed for off-road use, such as lights located on the top, a sturdy bumper, and plastic side cladding with prominent wheel arches. With flat door handles, sleek ORVMs, and an innovative alloy wheel design, all of these elements add to a contemporary look. The Mahindra Bolero of the future may have several of these design features.