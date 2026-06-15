Mahindra is rolling out a massive discount of up to ₹2 lakh on its popular BE 6 electric car until June 2026. This car is a head-turner with its futuristic design, an interior that feels like an airplane cockpit, a massive 683 km range, and a top-notch 5-star safety rating.

Mahindra is offering some solid discounts across its models until June 2026. And the good news is, their popular electric car, the BE 6, is also part of this offer. Customers can save up to a cool two lakh rupees on the Mahindra BE 6 during this period. This offer includes cash discounts and other benefits. For the exact details, it's best to check with your nearest dealership. Now, let's break down the car's features, range, and price.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Design

The Mahindra BE6 looks like it drove straight out of a Hollywood sci-fi movie. It has a coupe-like sloping roof, an aggressive front grille, and C-shaped LED lights that look almost alien-like. The large alloy wheels give it a proper muscular stance. Plus, with a ground clearance of 207 mm, it can handle rough roads without breaking a sweat.

Features

Inside, Mahindra has designed the cabin to feel like an airplane cockpit. When you step in, you'll see a dual-screen setup powered by Snapdragon's fastest processor. It also packs a unique heads-up display (HUD), a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, wireless charging, and a premium sound system. The centre console even has a distinct divider, giving the cabin a sporty, racing feel.

Safety and Range

When it comes to safety, this car is top-notch. It has scored a full 5-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test. It also comes with advanced features like Level 2+ ADAS, 6 to 7 airbags, and a 360-degree camera. As for range, you get two battery pack options. The smaller 59 kWh battery gives a claimed range of about 557 km on a single charge, while the larger 79 kWh battery offers a claimed range of around 683 km.

Price

This car is seriously quick, going from zero to 100 km/h in just 6.7 seconds. The Mahindra BE6 starts at ₹18.90 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. The most expensive variant, the Batman Edition, goes up to ₹28.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Overall, for its looks and performance, this car offers great value for money.

Just a heads-up: the discounts mentioned here are based on information from various platforms. The final offer can vary depending on the state, city, dealership, available stock, colour, and variant. This means the discount at your local dealer could be more or less. So, before you decide to buy, make sure to contact your nearest local dealer for the exact discount figures and other details.