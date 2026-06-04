US Ambassador Sergio Gor met Anand Mahindra to discuss Mahindra's US investments. Gor also lauded the US-India partnership, highlighting major investments by Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, and progress on a bilateral trade deal.

Ambassador Sergio Gor, met Anand Mahindra and held discussions with him on the investments by the Mahindra Group in the United States. He underlined that the talks featured areas such as generating jobs and building resilient supply chains.

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In a post on X, Gor said, "Very much enjoyed visiting with @anandmahindra, the chairman of @MahindraRise, learning about their investments in the United States that are strengthening American manufacturing, generating jobs, and building resilient supply chains." https://x.com/USAmbIndia/status/2062382322637574510?s=20

US-India: 'Most Consequential Partnership of the Century'

Earlier in Mumbai, Gor said that the partnership between India and the United States is "the most consequential global partnership of the century", and noted that what the two nations accomplish together will shape the future.

The US Ambassador said that in addition to government-to-government engagement, the US private sector has made significant commitments in India. "That is the win-win situation that we identify. Amazon plans to invest US$ 35 billion into India by 2030 to advance AI-driven digitalisation. Microsoft has announced a US$17.5 billion investment. Google announced a US$15 billion AI hub in India," he said.

Critical Minerals Framework to Secure Supply Chains

"Just last week we officially signed the Critical Minerals Framework with India. It is a massive milestone which will help ensure the foundational elements required for advanced technology and energy are available within trusted networks. Together, we will take efforts to protect supply chains from coercive market practices and reduce collective vulnerability to single-source monopolies," he added.

Progress on Bilateral Trade Deal

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor welcomed Assistant Trade Representative Brendan Lynch to India as the two countries continue to make progress in finalising the bilateral trade deal.

In a post on X the US Ambassador shared that progress is being made under the efforts guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump aimed at deepening the trade and investment linkages between the two countries.

"Always great to see Assistant @USTradeRep Brendan Lynch! Brendan and his team are in town to continue finalizing the interim trade deal. Our efforts are guided by President Trump and Prime Minister Modi's vision of enhancing trade and investment between our countries. Progress is being made!" Gor posted on X.

Gor, in his address to Citi India Conference in Mumbai stated that "across key dimensions, from defence and energy, to technology and innovation, our strategic collaboration is ushering in bilateral prosperity!" (ANI)