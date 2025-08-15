BE 6 Batman Edition, a limited-edition electric SUV with a unique design, launched. With a satin-black finish, gold accents, and Batman-themed decals, it has distinct aesthetic. It boasts 79kWh battery, range of 682km and exclusive interior features.

Mahindra has marked this Independence Day with a striking launch – the BE 6 Batman Edition, priced at Rs 27.79 lakh (ex-showroom). For a nominal fee of Rs 21,000, reservations will be accepted starting on August 23. Delivery will begin on September 20, which is also International Batman Day. Since there will only be three hundred units available, it is a genuine collector's item. This special version comes with an official Warner Bros. partnership, which is unprecedented in the Indian automotive sector, and costs Rs 89,000 more than the standard Pack Three variation.

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition: Design and Exterior

With its gloss-black cladding and satin-black finish, the BE 6 Batman Edition exudes heroic charm. Gold-finished logos are prominent on the front fenders, wheel hubcaps, rear bumper, and even the windows, while Batman-themed decals decorate the doors.

The suspension springs and brake callipers also have the gold finish, which creates a striking contrast. This SUV is not your typical one, as seen by the tailgate's proud display of a limited-edition "BE 6 X The Dark Knight" insignia.

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition: Interiors

The interior of the cabin is dual-toned black with touches of beautiful gold. A numbered Batman Edition plaque, gold stitching on the upholstery, and Dark Knight insignia on the dashboard, seats, and even the boost button are some of the highlights.

The distinctive Bat emblem is projected by puddle lamps, and the panoramic glass roof's ambient lighting adheres to the Batman concept. The start-up sound is taken directly from Gotham, and the instrument cluster has a welcome animation of Batman.

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition: Under The Hood

The BE 6 Batman Edition, which is based on the highest-spec Pack Three variation, has a 79kWh battery with a 682km ARAI-claimed range. A rear-axle electric motor with 286 horsepower and 380 Nm of torque powers it. 7.2kW or 11kW chargers are available for AC charging (optional additions).