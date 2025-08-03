Mahindra has commenced deliveries of the Pack 2 trim for its BE.06 and XUV.e9 electric SUVs. These mid-spec variants offer a range of features and two battery options with varying ranges and power outputs.

Mahindra & Mahindra has started deliveries of the mid-spec Pack 2 trim level for its electric models, the Mahindra BE.06 and XUV.e9. Both electric SUVs were launched in November 2024. Deliveries of the Pack 3 and Pack 3 Select variants began in March and June 2025, respectively.

The Mahindra BE.06 Pack 2 is priced starting at Rs 22.65 lakh for the 59 kWh option and Rs 24.25 lakh for the 79 kWh version (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the Mahindra XUV.e9 Pack 2 is priced from Rs 25.65 lakh for the 59 kWh option and Rs 27.25 lakh for the 79 kWh option (ex-showroom).

The company claims a range of 656 km for the XUV.e9 and 682 km for the BE.06 with the 79 kWh battery. The 59 kWh battery offers a range of 542 km for the XUV.e9 and 535 km for the BE.06. Both battery configurations come with a single electric motor setup. The larger battery variant produces 282 bhp, while the smaller unit delivers 228 bhp. Torque output remains consistent at 380 Nm in both versions. Both models feature a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) drivetrain.

The Pack 2 variants of the Mahindra XUV.e9 and BE.06 are feature-rich. On the exterior, both models get full LED lighting, including headlamps, cornering fog lamps, DRLs, and tail lamps. They also sport 19-inch alloy wheels with aero inserts and illuminated logos.

Inside, both cars get leatherette upholstery, while the display setup differs slightly. The BE.06 features dual 12.3-inch screens, while the XUV.e9 has a triple-screen layout. Features like dual-zone automatic climate control with rear AC vents, a wireless phone charger, a fixed panoramic roof, and powered ventilated front seats enhance daily usability. Convenience features like an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, rain-sensing wipers, and push-button start/stop are also included.

For safety, both EVs get six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, disc brakes on all four wheels, a rear-view camera, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold. Level-2 ADAS features are also available, including lane keep assist and driver drowsiness detection.