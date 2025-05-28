KTM e-Duke spied testing – Is this electric motorcycle we’ve been waiting for?
KTM's first electric motorcycle, based on the Duke model, is currently undergoing testing in Austria. The E-Duke is expected to feature a modern design, a 5.5 kWh battery with a 100km range, and be influenced by Bajaj Auto's recent support.
| Published : May 28 2025, 06:11 PM
Image Credit : KTM
Growing EV Market
Two-wheeler companies are going electric, launching e-scooters. Many are now focusing on electric motorcycles. Premium brand KTM has been rumored to be planning an electric bike for years.
Image Credit : Bikewale
Currently in Testing Stage
New info suggests KTM's first electric bike is in testing in Austria. It's based on the popular Duke model, hinting at an E-Duke release soon.
Image Credit : Bikewale
Design Expectations
KTM's first electric motorcycle will have a modern design, featuring the company's signature color. Expect a new subframe, sharp bodywork, updated headlight, MotoGP-inspired air scoop, and a cool 3D-printed seat.
Image Credit : Bikewale
Expected Features
The bike is rumored to have a 5.5 kWh battery, offering a 100km range. The E-Duke will pack a 10kW motor. Details on power and performance are scarce, but expect fast charging, an integrated charging cable, a wide handlebar, and a 4.3-inch TFT display.
Image Credit : Bikewale
Bajaj Assists KTM
Bajaj Auto recently helped KTM overcome financial difficulties. This has a significant impact on the Indian and global two-wheeler markets, increasing demand for Indian-made products. So, KTM's electric bike might be made in India.
