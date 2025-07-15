The 2025 Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid gets a boost with hybrid technology, a colour TFT meter, and turn-by-turn navigation. The updated bike offers enhanced fuel efficiency, performance, and convenience features.

The 2025 FZ-X Hybrid, a neo-retro street bike from Yamaha Motor, incorporates the brand's hybrid engine technology. The new FZ-X, which retails for Rs 1,49,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi), has a number of technological enhancements, such as turn-by-turn navigation and a colour TFT meter.

The hybrid powertrain offers improved fuel efficiency and quieter, more seamless starts thanks to Yamaha's Smart Motor Generator (SMG) and Stop and Start System (SSS). In addition to helping with acceleration, the hybrid system automatically cuts the engine at idle and smoothly restarts it with clutch input.

However, the brand has now brought feature updates, enhancing fuel efficiency, performance, and convenience. Here are the details about the Yamaha FS Z Hybrid, which you must check out.

2025 Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid: Features and Specifications

The 4.2-inch full-colour TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity through the Y-Connect app is another feature that stands out. In order to provide a more user-friendly riding experience, riders also gain from real-time navigation that is connected with Google Maps, complete with road name displays and intersection cues.

With its sturdy metal construction and neo-retro style, the 2025 FZ-X maintains its traditional design while adding the recognisable Yamaha tank logomark. A 149cc air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that produces 13.3Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm and 12.4bhp at 7,250 rpm powers the motorbike.

The motorbike has a single-channel ABS, telescopic front suspension, a seven-step adjustable Monocross rear suspension, and a Traction Control System (TCS) for enhanced control and safety. For increased rider comfort, the seat has a two-level tuck-and-roll design that prevents slippage.

2025 Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid: Price

The Yamaha FZ X Hybrid is launched in India at a price tag of Rs 1,49,990 (ex-showroom). However, prospective customers can also choose the non-Hybrid FZ X, available at Rs 1,29,990 (ex-showroom).