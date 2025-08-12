Kia has commenced testing of the Syros EV, featuring dual charging ports, new wheels, and a 355 km range. It will borrow 42kWh and 49kWh battery packs from the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Kia is gearing up to launch the Syros EV in India in 2026. Reports indicate that testing of the Kia Syros EV has begun. Spy shots of the Syros EV's test version have surfaced, showcasing dual charging ports, new wheels, and a 355 km range. The first spy pictures of this electric compact SUV emerged from Korea. The camouflaged test version was spotted at a public DC fast-charging station, featuring a charging port on the front fenders. It will offer dual charging ports placed on both sides of the front fenders, replacing the nozzle-attached port found in the Kia Niro EV.

The latest spy images reveal aero-optimized alloy wheels, neon-colored brake calipers (similar to those offered on Kia's GT models in Korea), and disc brakes on both sides. The overall silhouette and design of the Syros EV are similar to its ICE-powered counterpart. Reports suggest that design elements like LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED taillamps, flush-fitting door handles, and a shark fin antenna will be similar to its ICE version.

The cabin layout and features of the Kia Syros EV are expected to be similar to the model running on the ICE version. However, the EV is likely to receive EV-compliant software for the instrument cluster. Kia may introduce trims and upholstery options specifically for the electric model.

The upcoming Kia Syros EV will borrow 42kWh and 49kWh battery packs from the globally sold Hyundai Ioniq 5. Both batteries utilize Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) cells. The smaller battery pack offers a 300 km range, while the larger one promises up to 355 km on a full charge.

The ICE-powered Kia Syros is currently available in a price range of Rs 9.50 lakh to Rs 17.80 lakh ex-showroom. The electric version of the SUV is expected to be priced around ₹14 lakh for the base variant and approximately Rs 20 lakh for the higher variant. Upon launch, the Syros EV will compete against the Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV400 EV, and the upcoming Maruti Fronx EV.