You’d think picking a compact SUV would get easier with more options. But it hasn’t, not really. If anything, the variety just adds more confusion. And right now, two names are popping up often: Kia Syros and Škoda Kylaq. On paper, they both look promising. Stylish, modern, and packed with features. But when you compare them, you start noticing how different they really are. Read on to know more about both models in contention.

First Glance: What They Look Like

The Kylaq doesn’t try too hard to impress. It has this clean, sharp look that feels timeless—not dull but understated—kind of like those formal suits that never go out of style. The LED projector lights, the grille, and even the way the wheels are styled work together without shouting for attention.

Now, the Kia Syros is a different story. This one wants you to notice it. Right from the front, with its unique grille and those Ice Cube LED lamps, it looks like something built for the future. There’s a boldness in the way it’s designed. Kia’s flush door handles, the upright body, and even the stance all scream confidence. So, if you like quiet elegance, Kylaq makes more sense. But if you want something that turns heads, Syros will do that for you.

What Does It Feel Like Inside?

Get into the Skoda Kylaq, and it feels like home, nothing confusing, nothing dramatic. Everything is where it should be. The touchscreen is big enough. The digital cluster behind the wheel is clean and easy to read. And thankfully, you still get buttons for the air conditioning and volume. Some standout things in the Kylaq:

Front seats have ventilation (which is a blessing in summer)

Rear AC vents, even in the base model

Six airbags

There’s ambient lighting, but it’s not overdone

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

A sunroof on the higher trims

The Syros? It’s more flashy inside, just like its exterior. The dashboard is almost entirely digital. The screen stretches across the front, merging the infotainment and instrument cluster into one wide display. It looks great. Feels modern. But if you’re someone who prefers knobs to touch sliders, it might take a little adjusting.

The cabin materials in the Syros feel plush. You’ll notice the textures, the layered finishes, and the overall premium vibe. It feels more like something from a higher segment, but you trade a bit of practicality for all that style.

Under the Hood: How They Drive

Škoda likes to keep things simple. The Kylaq comes with just one engine: a 1.0-litre turbo petrol. It gives you 114 PS and 178 Nm of torque. You can pick either a manual or an automatic. For most Indian city roads and occasional highway runs, this engine does the job. It’s smooth, doesn’t drink much fuel, and you won’t spend weekends at the service centre trying to understand what’s gone wrong.

Kia Syros, on the other hand, gives you more to choose from. You get:

A 1.0-litre turbo petrol (slightly more power than Kylaq)

A 1.5-litre diesel (for those who drive a lot or need more pulling power)

The diesel is obviously the stronger performer on highways. If you’ve got long commutes or enjoy weekend drives, it might be a better pick. The petrol, though, is excellent for city use and has a nice punch.

Safety: What Actually Matters

Both SUVs have a 5-star safety rating, which is already a big tick. That means they’ve been crash-tested and came out with good scores. But what do you get in terms of actual safety features? In the Kylaq, here’s what you’ll find:

Six airbags

Traction control

Hill hold

Rear camera

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Everything you’d expect in a safe car, without trying to sell you features you may never use.

The Syros goes a step further with ADAS, or Advanced Driver Assistance System. This includes:

Forward Collision Avoidance

Lane Keep Assist

Adaptive Cruise Control

Emergency Stop Signal

These are handy on highways or when driving in unpredictable conditions. But not everyone will use them in regular city traffic.

Day-to-Day Living With Them

Here’s the thing: Kylaq is easier to live with. One engine means fewer service surprises. Features are well-distributed across variants. You don’t feel like you’re missing out if you buy the mid-trim. It’s practical, reliable, and you get what you pay for.

Syros is more dynamic. If you’re into tech, love experimenting with settings, and like the idea of choosing your engine type, it’s a good fit. But with more comes more decisions. You’ll probably need to spend more time understanding the features, comparing trims, and figuring out what you need.

So, Which One Makes More Sense?

If you want a car that quietly gets things done, gives you a solid driving experience, doesn’t confuse you with too many options, and still looks great, go for the Škoda Kylaq. It’s built for drivers who appreciate simplicity and comfort with a touch of class.

If you’re someone who enjoys design that stands out, wants a feature-packed cabin, and likes trying new tech, the Kia Syros might be more your type, especially if you like having engine options and enjoy a bit more excitement from your vehicle. Either way, both are good picks. It depends on what kind of driver you are and what kind of experience you want each time you get behind the wheel.