Kia India's vehicle lineup currently includes premium electric vehicle models like the EV6, EV9, and Carens EV. However, the company is now preparing to launch a new electric vehicle aimed at the middle class. This car will be the Kia Syros EV. Reports indicate that this car has now been spotted during testing in India.In terms of exterior design and styling, the Syros EV closely resembles the ICE-powered Kia Syros. The test version was completely camouflaged. Most visible parts, such as pillars, ORVMs, and roof rails, are similar to the current Syros. A shark fin antenna is also visible. It will have features exclusive to electric vehicles, such as a closed grille and a slot for the charging port. A test vehicle previously spotted in South Korea had a charging port on the left side. This test vehicle was also fully camouflaged. However, the front and rear lighting elements appeared similar to the ICE Syros.The new vehicle may have some minor changes at the front and rear. The side profile will largely remain the same. The test vehicle spotted in Korea was seen with the same alloy wheels currently found on the ICE Syros. The only difference is the green brake calipers, indicating the vehicle's electric base. EV-specific badging is also possible at the rear.The Syros EV's road presence will be similar to the ICE Syros. Its dimensions are expected to be similar, meaning its length will be 3,995 mm, width 1,805 mm, and height 1,68 mm. The Syros's wheelbase is 2,550 mm. Some special color options may be available for the electric version. However, the Syros ICE version is already available in eight attractive monotone colors.Information regarding the Syros EV's battery pack and range has not yet been officially confirmed. However, it is expected that the Syros EV will borrow battery packs from the Hyundai Ioniq 5. The Ioniq 5 uses a 58 kWh or 77.4 kWh battery pack. These battery packs have Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) chemistry. With the larger battery pack, it has a range of around 488 km. It can be charged from 10% to 80% in about 18 minutes.Upon launch, the Kia Syros EV will primarily compete with models like the Tata Punch EV and Windsor EV. Some variants will also compete with the Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV400 EV, and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV. The starting price of the Syros EV is likely to be around Rs 14 lakh. The top variant may cost up to Rs 20 lakh. The Kia Carens Clavis EV is priced from Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 24.49 lakh.