Hyundai is gearing up to launch five new SUVs in India by 2026, including next-gen Venue, Exter facelift, Bayon, and Ioniq 3 EV. These models will feature updated styling, premium interiors, and advanced technology, focusing on electric and hybrid.

South Korean automaker Hyundai is planning some major product launches in the Indian market, including 26 new models by FY2030. With the growing demand for sustainable mobility, the South Korean automaker will have a strong focus on electric and hybrid vehicles. In addition, the company will continue to update existing models through mid-life facelifts and full-generation upgrades.

In the highly competitive sub-4-meter SUV segment, Hyundai will introduce 4 new models by 2026, including the third-generation Venue, Exter facelift, Bayon, and Ioniq 3 EV. Here are the key details of these upcoming Hyundai compact SUVs.

Next-Gen Hyundai Venue

The second-generation Hyundai Venue is set to go on sale in India on October 24, 2025. Spy shots reveal that the subcompact SUV will come with significantly improved styling, a more premium interior, and additional features while retaining the existing engine options. A key highlight of the cabin will be a dual-screen setup similar to the one seen in the Creta. The new Venue could also get updated Level-2 ADAS, ventilated front seats, and a 360-degree camera.

Hyundai Exter Facelift

The Hyundai Exter micro-SUV will receive its first mid-life update in 2026. Expect subtle changes inside and out. The 2026 Exter facelift will be offered with the existing 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 83 bhp and 114 Nm of torque.

Hyundai Ioniq 3 EV

Known by its codename HE1i, this EV is likely to be offered with two NMC standard battery options: 42kWh and a long-range 49kWh. The smaller battery version will offer a range of 300 km, while the larger battery pack will deliver 355 km on a single charge. Like other Hyundai models, the Hyundai Ioniq 3 EV will be packed with several premium features, including a 360-degree camera with blind-spot monitoring, ADAS, dual 10.25-inch displays, and auto climate control.

Hyundai Bayon

The Hyundai Bayon will be introduced as a direct rival to the Maruti Fronx by mid-2026. While the globally sold Bayon measures 4,180 mm in length, the India-spec model is expected to be under 4 meters long. This compact SUV will be offered with a locally developed new 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol engine, which will also be hybrid-ready. A 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine might also be offered.