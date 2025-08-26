The next-generation Kia Seltos is set to make a statement with its redesigned exterior, featuring a boxy silhouette and aggressive styling. The interior boasts a futuristic trinity panoramic display system and enhanced safety features.

Kia India made a grand entrance in 2019 with the Seltos, achieving remarkable success in the SUV segment. Now, the company is set to introduce the next-generation Kia Seltos, building on that triumph. Spy shots captured during testing showcase the car's redesigned exterior and commanding presence.

The new Seltos's exterior adopts a more boxy silhouette. Matte black alloy wheels, a flat bonnet, a straight side profile, new ORVMs, and thicker wheel arch cladding give the SUV an aggressive look. A larger grille, new LED DRLs, and updated headlights enhance the front fascia.

Inside, a captivating trinity panoramic display system awaits. This comprises a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 5-inch climate control screen in the center. Additional features include a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a digital key, and a premium sound system.

Safety features have also been upgraded. The new Seltos will offer Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, and dual-zone climate control, ensuring passenger safety and a high-quality driving experience.

Engine options will likely carry over the existing 1.5-liter petrol, 1.5-liter turbo petrol, and 1.5-liter diesel engines. A hybrid model may be introduced in the future. Overall, the new Kia Seltos, slated for a November 2025 release, promises to be a more premium and high-tech SUV than its predecessor.