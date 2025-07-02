Kia India has launched an ownership service camp with special offers for its customers. The camp includes free vehicle checkups and discounts on various services.

South Korean car brand Kia India has launched an ownership service camp with special offers for its customers. This camp started on July 1, 2025, at Kia service centers across the country. Free vehicle checkups and several discounts are available at this camp. The camp is set up at 445 Kia service centers in 329 cities across the country.

The aim of this service camp is to provide excellent service to customers and enhance their experience with Kia. At Kia India's ownership service camp, Kia car owners can visit 445 service centers in 329 cities across the country. Here they will have the opportunity to get their vehicles checked and take advantage of several offers. Their vehicle will be checked free of charge on 36 points, including the car's exterior, interior, engine, and on-road performance.

Speaking about the benefits available to customers at Kia's ownership service camp, there will be a discount of up to 20% on car servicing. At the same time, a discount of up to 10% will be given on extending the car's warranty. A 10% discount will be given on the Roadside Assistance (RSA) plan. After this, a 10% discount will be given on the remaining car parts and labor charges, and a 10% discount on genuine accessories.

In addition to the evaluation, Kia India has introduced a 3+2 year Roadside Assistance package for customers who provide successful referrals at the service camp. Referrers will also benefit from this offer. In addition, exclusive benefits on the Seltos accessories package and attractive exchange bonus schemes are included in the campaign, making it an attractive time for customers considering an upgrade.

Junsu Cho, Chief Sales Officer of Kia India, said that customer satisfaction is at the heart of Kia's brand ethos. He also clarified that the company aims to cultivate a lasting relationship with its valued customers by ensuring high standards of safety, comfort, and convenience throughout their ownership journey with Kia.