Kia EV5 electric SUV concept released; Here's what we know so far

The EV5 is an electric concept car, that sits below the EV9 electric SUV in terms of size but follows a similar design ethos. Kia announced that the EV5 will make its debut in the Chinese market later this year.

Kia has revealed the EV5 at the Kia Chinese EV day. The EV5 is an electric concept automobile that is smaller than the EV9 electric SUV but shares the same design principles. The EV5 concept was also created with practicality in mind, just like the Kia EV9.

It has an elevated bonnet, muscular lines, and highly butch style. A sculpted LED daytime running light is located in the nose. It has counter-hinged doors that eliminate the need for a B-pillar and swivel chairs in both rows that simplify entry and exit. Nonetheless, they did make their début on the EV9 concept vehicle but not the model built to production standards.

On the front row, the cabin has a bench seat to keep the space open. The interiors are covered with environmentally friendly materials, and the dashboard has a single display that doubles as both the instrument panel and the infotainment screen. A little amount of power is added to the battery while the car is moving or stopped by the solar panels that are part of the panoramic glass roof.

The EV5 is expected to employ the same engine options as the EV6, even though Kia hasn't officially disclosed its specifications. As a result, the Kia EV5 will either have a 58kWh battery pack or a 77.4kWh battery pack. A 235bhp dual-motor system or a 170bhp electric motor can be used with the smaller battery.

A 228 horsepower single motor, a 325 horsepower dual motor, or a 585 horsepower dual motor arrangement are all options with the bigger battery. But, this is only speculation, and the EV5 might make its debut with a different battery-motor setup.

According to Kia, the EV5 will go on sale in China later this year.

