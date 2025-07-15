Kia India launches its first made-in-India EV, the Carens Clavis, offering a spacious and feature-rich electric RV experience. Available with two battery options, the Clavis boasts advanced safety features and a range of up to 490km.

Kia India has officially launched its first made-in-India electric vehicle, the Carens Clavis EV, marking a significant milestone in the company’s journey toward sustainable mobility. The electric recreational vehicle (RV), which starts at Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom), is positioned to provide Indian customers with a roomy and convenient EV experience.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Design and Exteriors

The Carens Clavis EV and its petrol-powered brother have a lot of similarities in appearance. There are, nonetheless, several modifications unique to EVs. The sleek LED light bar now illuminates, providing a modern touch, and the front bumper has been modified to incorporate the charging connector. Fresh silver trimmings add a high-end impression, and new alloy wheels enhance aerodynamics. It is distinguished at the back by an EV badge.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Interiors

With a huge 67.62cm (26.62-inch) panoramic display that unifies the infotainment and instrument clusters, the Clavis EV's interior provides a high-tech but cosy experience. A 64-color ambient lighting system, a Bose 8-speaker audio system, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and a motorised driver's seat are other features.

Features including wireless charging, a seat-mounted air purifier with an AQI display, rear-seat gadget holders, a "Boss Mode" for additional rear legroom, and one-touch tumble second-row seats further improve passenger convenience.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Battery

There are two battery choices for the Clavis EV: a 42kWh model with a 404km range and a 51.4kWh model with a 490km range on a single charge. With its 171 horsepower and 255 Nm of torque, it can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.4 seconds. A sleek drive selector positioned on the steering and four regenerative braking settings have also been introduced by Kia.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Safety Features

With more than 20 autonomous safety features, including Smart Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Front Collision-Avoidance Assist (which protects vehicles, bicycles, pedestrians, and intersections), and Blind Spot Collision Warning, the Carens Clavis EV has Level 2 ADAS. In addition, it has an electric parking brake with auto hold, a 360-degree camera, safe exit warning, and driver attention warning.

Additionally, Kia has included 18 standard safety features, including all-wheel disc brakes, ISOFIX mounts, hill assist, downhill braking control, ESC, six airbags, and rear occupant alert.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Colours and Variants

In addition to six colour choices—Glacier White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl, Pewter Olive, Imperial Blue, Gravity Grey, and a new Matte Ivory Silver—the Carens Clavis EV comes in four variants: HTK Plus, HTX, ER HTX, and ER HTX Plus.

With a claimed range of up to 490km, the Carens Clavis EV directly rivals the BYD eMax 7, which is priced similarly.