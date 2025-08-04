The festive season in India will see the launch of several new SUVs. Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Hyundai, and Tata Motors are all set to introduce updated models and new offerings, featuring design changes, enhanced technology, and premium features.

The festive season is about to begin in India. Leading car manufacturers in the country are preparing to launch several new SUV models during this period, including Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki. These upcoming cars have been spotted multiple times during testing. If you are planning to buy a new car, let's take a detailed look at the possible features of the upcoming cars from four major brands.

Maruti Suzuki Escudo

Maruti Suzuki will launch a new mid-size SUV, the Escudo, in the Indian market. It will be smaller than the Grand Vitara but will be a very powerful model in terms of size. It will be sold through Maruti's Arena showrooms. In terms of powertrain, the Maruti Escudo will have 1.5-liter mild hybrid and strong hybrid petrol engines. It will have a similar design to the Grand Vitara and e-Vitara, and reports suggest it will also get amazing features.

Mahindra Bolero Facelift

Mahindra's new generation Bolero is also coming. Its design will be more modern than the existing Neo. It is built on a new ladder-frame platform. The features and technology will be more premium than before, allowing it to compete well in the mid-size SUV segment.

Hyundai Venue Facelift

Hyundai's new Venue has been spotted several times during testing. This time its appearance will be completely changed. The interior will also be more premium. It will also have new features like Level-2 ADAS and a panoramic sunroof. It will get a design similar to the Creta and Alcazar.

Tata Punch Facelift

Tata's best-selling SUV, the Punch, hasn't received any major updates since 2021. Now the company is about to bring its updated version to the market. Its design will be similar to the Punch EV. There will also be changes in the interior. However, the SUV's powertrain is unlikely to change.