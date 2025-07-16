Hero Vida VX2: Hero hasn't made a significant impact in the electric vehicle segment yet. However, the company has now launched the impressive Hero Vida VX2 electric scooter. It's affordably priced and boasts impressive mileage.

Hero Vida VX2 Scooter: Hero MotoCorp hasn't made a strong impression in the Indian electric two-wheeler market. The company hasn't done much to attract customers to electric scooters. But now, to boost electric scooter sales, the company has launched the brand new Hero Vida VX2 electric scooter at an affordable price. The company has launched a battery-inclusive service model in this segment. Let's learn more about it.

Hero Vida VX2 Battery and Range

Let's first talk about the Hero Vida VX2 electric scooter's battery. This electric scooter comes with a 2.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. A single charge provides a range of up to 110 kilometers. This electric scooter features a high-performance, high-torque BLDC motor. It reaches a top speed of 80 to 85 kilometers per hour and can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in just 3 seconds.

Hero Vida VX2 Features

The Hero Vida VX2 is also impressive in terms of features. The company has equipped it with fully modern features. This electric scooter comes with a 4.3-inch full LED display. In addition, you get smartphone connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, cloud connectivity, remote connectivity, LED headlights, taillights, LED indicators, and an anti-theft alarm system.

4.3 inch display

Smartphone connectivity

Bluetooth connectivity

Cloud connectivity

Remote connectivity

LED headlight

LED taillight

LED indicators

Anti-theft alarm

Hero Vida VX2 Price

The Hera Vida VX2 is quite affordable. It comes with a battery subscription, which contributes to the lower price. Its ex-showroom price starts at Rs 85,858. It comes with a 15-year warranty. With discounts and offers, this scooter can be purchased for as low as Rs 30,000.