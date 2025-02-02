Harley-Davidson, Ducati bikes may get cheaper in India, Here's why

India's Union Budget 2025 proposes a significant reduction in import duties on high-capacity motorcycles, benefiting brands like Harley-Davidson, Ducati, Honda, and Suzuki. Customs duties on completely built units (CBUs) with engines exceeding 1,600cc are reduced from 50% to 30%, making premium motorcycles more affordable for Indian consumers.

Harley-Davidson, Ducati bikes may get cheaper in India, Here's why gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 2, 2025, 5:10 PM IST

The American brand Harley-Davidson will benefit from India's announcement on Saturday in its Union Budget 2025 to reduce import duties on high-capacity motorbikes. The Union Budget has suggested a significant reduction in customs charges on fully constructed motorbikes with engine capacities more than 1,600cc, from 50% to 30%, in anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming trip to the United States. High-end manufacturers like Harley-Davidson, Ducati, Honda, and Suzuki gain from this action, which increases Indian purchasers' access to these motorcycles.

Customers of brands like Honda, Suzuki, Ducati, and KTM are relieved that the budget has lowered customs taxes on both smaller imported motorbikes and big motorcycles with engine displacements more than 1,600cc. Customs duties on fully constructed bikes have been reduced from 50% to 40%. The tariff on completely constructed imports of motorbikes with engines larger than 1,600cc has been reduced from 50% to 30%. Furthermore, fully knocked-down (CKD) units will only be subject to a 10% duty, while semi-knocked-down (SKD) units will now be taxed at 20%, a five percentage point decrease.

But for motorcyclists, the effect is noticeable and quick. Premium motorcycles will become much more accessible thanks to the price reductions, which will aid in the growth of companies like Harley-Davidson and Ducati in the Indian market. It is anticipated that the lower import taxes would boost sales in the luxury motorbike market, which has historically been hindered by high taxes.

The Budget's immediate message for Indian customers, meanwhile, is that purchasing a Ducati or Harley-Davidson is now much more affordable. Both consumers of high-end motorcycles and foreign manufacturers hoping to increase their presence in India stand to gain from the new tariff structure as the government attempts to strike a balance between pressures from international commerce and domestic economic factors.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Ola launches Gen 3 electric scooters launched check price range features and specs gcw

Ola unveils Gen 3 electric scooters with extended range | Check specs and price

Tata honours Bandipur Tiger reserve with special edition Harrier, Nexon and Safari at Delhi Auto Expo 2025 vkp

Tata honours Bandipur Tiger reserve with special edition Harrier, Nexon and Safari at Delhi Auto Expo 2025

Bengaluru based aviation startup unveils India's first flying taxi, 'Shunya' vkp

Bengaluru based aviation startup unveils India's first flying taxi, 'Shunya'

Auto Expo 2025: Know date, venue, how to book tickets and major cars you can expect gcw

Auto Expo 2025: Know date, venue, how to book tickets and major cars you can expect

MG M9 EV, India's first electric limousine, to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 gcw

MG M9 EV, India's first electric limousine, to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Recent Stories

8th Pay Commission: How much salary of central government employees will increase? gcw

8th Pay Commission: How much salary of central government employees will increase?

8 budget-friendly romantic getaways for couples under 30k in February

Valentine's Day : 8 budget-friendly romantic getaways for couples under 30k in February

PM Modi congratulates Indian team for winning ICC U19 Womens T20 World Cup dmn

"Proud of our Nari Shakti": PM Modi congratulates Indian team for winning ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup

Ola S1 Pro Plus electric scooter: Check out its top features, specs & more gcw

Ola S1 Pro Plus electric scooter: Check out its top features, specs & more

Gangster Joginder Gyong deported from Philippines to India; handed over to Delhi police anr

Gangster Joginder Gyong deported from Philippines to India; handed over to Delhi police

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon