Maruti Suzuki dominates February 2025 car sales with 7 models in top 10 | Check FULL list here

Maruti Suzuki led February 2025 car sales with seven models in the top 10, including the surprising Fronx at number one. SUV segment dominated, followed by hatchbacks, MPVs, and sedans.

Maruti Suzuki dominates February 2025 car sales with 7 models in top 10
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 3:36 PM IST

February 2025 was a prosperous month for Maruti Suzuki India, as the nation's biggest automaker had seven models in the top ten best-selling vehicles. Tata Motors had two models, although Hyundai Motor India only had one. To everyone's astonishment, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx led the way, surpassing well-known models like the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki WagonR, and Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

Among the top 10 car sales in February 2025, the SUV segment remained dominant with five models, followed by the hatchback segment with three, the MPV segment with one, and the sedan segment with one.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx took the numero uno position with sales of 21,461 units in February 2025. It was followed by the Maruti Suzuki WagonR at 19,879 units. Next in line was the Hyundai Creta at 16,317 units. Not far behind was the Maruti Suzuki Swift at 16,269 units.

With 15,480 cars sold in February 2025, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno came in fifth place. Following it was the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, which sold 15,392 units. It was somewhat more successful than the Tata Nexon, which sold 15,349 units.

The following three models were quite similar to one another. At 14,868 units, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga led the field, followed by the Tata Punch at 14,559 and the Maruti Suzuki Dzire at 14,694 units.

Here's a compiled list of February 2025: Top 10 selling cars

  • Maruti Suzuki Fronx: 21,461 units
  • Maruti Suzuki WagonR: 19,879 units
  • Hyundai Creta: 16,317 units
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift: 16,269 units
  • Maruti Suzuki Baleno: 15,480 units

  • Maruti Suzuki Brezza: 15,392 units
  • Tata Nexon: 15,349 units
  • Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: 14,868 units
  • Maruti Suzuki Dzire: 14,694 units
  • Tata Punch: 14,559 units
