Maruti Suzuki Fronx: 5 reasons why it became the highest seller in February 2025

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx became India's best-selling car in February 2025, surpassing other compact SUVs. Its design, fuel efficiency, and features have attracted Indian buyers. The Fronx benefits from the Maruti Suzuki brand, competitive pricing, unique design, turbocharged petrol engine, and advanced features.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 7, 2025, 11:05 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki Fronx has emerged as the best-selling car in India for February 2025, surpassing popular models in the competitive compact SUV segment. With its stylish design, fuel-efficient engine options, and advanced features, the Fronx has captured the attention of Indian car buyers. Let's explore what makes the Maruti Suzuki Fronx the most popular choice and why it dominated the sales charts this month.

1. Maruti Suzuki name

The Fronx also has the benefit of having the Maruti Suzuki badge on the hood, much like every other Maruti Suzuki car in the country. All Maruti Suzuki automobiles have the long-standing benefit of being backed by a vast nationwide post-purchase and sales network.

2. Price range

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx benefits from sharing its foundation with the Baleno, which allows it to command a high price in the marketplace. The Fronx is available in five different trim levels: Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha. Its ex-showroom price ranges from Rs 7.52 lakh to Rs 13.04 lakh. In order to draw in customers who want an SUV-like appearance without having to pay the price tag often associated with it, the Fronx is priced comparatively lower than other sub-4-meter SUVs in its class.

3. Design sets it apart

Despite sharing the same base as the Baleno, the Maruti Fronx stands out from the hatchback thanks to its external design. The Fronx sports a more aggressive posture and a front fascia reminiscent of an SUV. Its LED DRL design and grille have earned it the nickname "baby Grand Vitara," since it resembles the larger SUV in Maruti's lineup.

4. Petrol engine

The only vehicle with a turbocharged petrol engine in the new Maruti Suzuki range is the Maruti Fronx. Due to changing pollution regulations, the 1.0-liter BoosterJet engine that was formerly offered with the Baleno RS had a prolonged demise. However, it has returned and is currently permitted in the Fronx. The Fronx currently has one of the most endearing performances in the current Maruti portfolio because to its dynamic performance and turbocharged engine.

5. Features that can't be missed

A number of high-end features are introduced by the Maruti Fronx. These enhance the driving experience and include features like a heads-up display (HUD), a 360-degree camera, a floating touchscreen infotainment system, automated climate control, and more. For the Fronx, Maruti offers two petrol engine choices. A manual and AMT transmission are included with the 1.2-liter naturally aspirated engine. Additionally, for a variety of driving sensations, the 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder BoosterJet powertrain is mated to either a manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

