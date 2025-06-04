Tesla has leased a new office space in Kurla West, Mumbai, marking its fourth location in India. This strategic move signals Tesla's commitment to expanding operations and developing a local ecosystem.

In order to expand operations and develop a local ecosystem for future manufacturing and supply chain activities in India, Tesla has taken an important step by leasing a new office space in Kurla West, central Mumbai. This move highlights the company’s growing commitment to the Indian market.

According to an ET report, Tesla has now opened its fourth office in India, joining its engineering center in Pune, registered office in Bengaluru, and 30-seat space close to Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), which it had leased for a year.

A five-month rental deal has been inked, with a beginning monthly rate of Rs 37.53 lakh. Including a Rs 2.25 crore security deposit, Tesla India will ultimately pay close to Rs 25 crore over five years. While rent was due on June 1st, the license took effect on April 20th. The monthly outlay will rise at a rate of five percent annually. The area will serve as both a service center and a warehouse.

A 4,00,000 square foot distribution center in Kurla, Lodha Logistics Park serves cloud kitchens and the last-mile requirements of e-commerce and fast commerce companies. The transaction adds to Tesla’s fast-growing real estate footprint in India.

In Mumbai, the company has already identified a storefront in the Maker Maxity Building of Bandra Kurla Complex, a coworking space in Kurla’s Phoenix Market City, and now the warehouse in Lodha Logistics Park. All these locations are within 10 km of each other.

A second Tesla showroom is likely to come up in Delhi’s Aerocity. Additionally, the company has registered offices in Pune’s Viman Nagar and Lavelle Road in Bengaluru. While Tesla has not yet confirmed the location of its factory in India, steps like this new lease suggest that the company is quietly laying the groundwork for its future operations.

HD Kumaraswamy on Tesla's entry

“Tesla, we are not actually expecting (interest) from them… They are not interested in manufacturing in India,” Union Heavy Industries Minister HD Kumaraswamy said on Monday. “As from what we know, Tesla plans to open showrooms in India to sell cars.”

Speaking at a news conference, the minister said that international automakers are now permitted to manufacture and market their vehicles in India under the country's flagship EV program. Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen AG from Germany, as well as Hyundai Motor Co. Ltd. from South Korea, have already expressed interest in applying.