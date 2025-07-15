Tesla is launching the Model Y in India, offering both RWD and long-range RWD models. Prices start at Rs 61.07 lakh and Rs 69.15 lakh on-road, respectively, with deliveries expected in Q3 2025.

Tesla Model Y will be the first model of the brand to be launched in India. Both the RWD (rear-wheel drive) and long-range RWD models will be offered by the brand in India. The starting price for the RWD version of the car is Rs 59.89 lakh, while the long-range model will cost Rs 67.89 lakh.

This raises the RWD version's on-road cost to Rs 61.07 lakh. On the road, the long-range model would cost 69.15 lakh. According to the brand's official website, this includes a "Administration and Service Fee" of Rs 50,000, which includes 18% GST.

What Do We Know About Tesla Model Y?

The Model Y's linked taillamps, complete LED lighting, and streamlined, coupe-like profile are all hallmarks of Tesla's design language. With dimensions of 4,797 mm in length, 1,982 mm in width, and 1,624 mm in height, the SUV is projected to have 19-inch wheels and a ground clearance of 167 mm.

Its interior has a panoramic glass roof, tech-rich amenities, and a minimalist dual-tone (black and white) design. Most operations are controlled via a 15.4-inch central touchscreen, while second-row passengers will have access to an 8-inch display. Autopilot and over-the-air upgrades, two of Tesla's signature features, are probably included, though it hasn't been tested to see how well it works in Indian circumstances.

The Tesla Model Y in India will be offered with 7 exterior colour options and 2 interior trims. The Tesla Model Y range for the RWD version is claimed to be 500 km on a single full charge. The Long Range RWD version has a better claimed range of 622 km. The range is as per the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicles Test Cycle (WLTC).

An important turning point in India's electric transportation development has been reached with Tesla's arrival. As it makes its official debut in India, Tesla is well-positioned to change expectations in the luxury EV market thanks to its worldwide experience, brand cachet, and technology-first philosophy.